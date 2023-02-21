Kiernan "AKA" Forbes girlfriend Nadia Nakai has been featured on his highly anticipated album Mass Country

Sadly, the couple will never perform their track as the Lemons (Lemonade) rapper passed away on February 10, 2023

Mzansi reacted by saying that the song collaboration made them want to support Mass Country even more

AKA may be gone, but his music will live on for generations to come.

Nadia Nakai and AKA worked on the song 'Dangerous' before the male rapper passed away. Image: @nadianakai

The rapper was gunned down on Durban's Florida Road by unknown men. Before his death, Supa Mega was working on his highly anticipated album, Mass Country.

According to ZAlebs, even the Composure hitmaker was ready to take over Mzansi with his music before his untimely death.

“I’m taking more time with the sound and just trying to come up with something new. I call it Mass Country because I wanted to touch on Mass Country like Maskandi. That’s kind of like the play on it."

However, his family issued a statement before burying Supa Mega on February 18, saying that Mass Country would be released on February 24, even though the rapper is no more.

AKA's album Mass Country's tracklist released

The tracklist for Mass Country was revealed on AKA's Twitter account. Many well-known rappers have been featured on the tracklist, including Emtee, Nasty C, and Mega's grieving girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

The track marked the first and only time Nadia and AKA worked together, and they will never perform their song Dangerous. Mzansi reacted to the bittersweet tweet by saying:

@MrMbedziSA said:

"AKA and Nadia Nakai performing Dangerous would've been the most romantic performance ever."

@nokylicious shared:

"This one is a treasure because it's his last gift to the world ❤️"

@compton29sedi posted:

"You may be gone, but your music will live on for you forever. Long live Supa Mega live long "

@uzenenkhosi replied:

"Ease, Dangerous and Crown sure can't wait to listen to them"

@LLMAKEOUTHILLX commented:

"That Dangerous tune featuring Nadia Nakai is about to blow up! Fasten your seatbelts."

@Zinzy__ also said:

"Ahh, he even had a song together with Nadia."

@_DimpledMo wrote:

"This guy really left us with an album."

@k_king_10 reacted:

"We are about to make this a triple platinum selling album #MassCountry"

@MaabuleM added

"Nothing warms my heart like seeing Nadia Nakai featured on AKA's Mass Country album. Another reason to stream, buy and download ❤️"

Nadia Nakai finally breaks silence after AKA's death, posts emotional tribute online

In related entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Nadia Nakai broke her silence following AKA's murder. The star, who last posted on social media before AKA's death, shared a heartwarming tribute.

The Amai rapper shared sweet videos of her time with Kiernan alongside a sweet caption.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning South African rapper poured her heart out in the touching post. Nadia Nakai admitted that she was still struggling to come to terms with AKA's death.

