Controversial Nigerian singer Portable is at it again, as he declares himself the president of the central bank of Zeh Nation

Portable was sighted in some clips trending online, showing the different denominations of the new Zeh currency that he printed for his fans to buy and spray on him at shows

He also used the opportunity to note that he decided to print his currency because of the current cash crunch the country is faced with

Famous controversial Nigerian singer Portable has stirred reactions online as he official reveals his currency that would now be sprayed on him at shows.

Portable joins other singers like veteran Fuji musician Kwam 1 and contemporary alte singer Segun Johnson who have all created their currencies that are to be sprayed on them at shows.

Controversial singer Portable sparks reactions online as he unveils his unique currency to be used at his shows. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

During his official unveiling of Zeh currency, the Afro-street singer noted that it became incumbent on him to create his money because of the current cash crunch the country is facing.

The angry singer also cursed out President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that he is caused of him and his team looking for creative ways to get money.

Watch Portable's video unveiling his currency from Central Bank of Zeh Nation:

Reactions trail Portable's video unveiling his currency

@the_benedictz:

"Bro, go meet the event planner and change it to get transfer, bro chaii that how they do event now."

@cruiseeeecity:

"Oga just dey make noise! Meet the event planner, they will count it and transfer the money to you! That’s how they do at parties now! No be everything be noise on IG. Ode."

@adokiye:

"It’s Vouchers. New CBN law. It’s not fake. Tell your manager to meet the Organizers of the Show, the amount of Vouchers will be calculated to the equivalent of the Money and it will be transferred to you right away. IT IS NOT FAKE."

@we_are_the_empire_music:

"The event planner go change am for you, that is the money they spray now due to the cbn policy over new naria note. They also buy it from the event planner and you will transfer from the event planner back too."

@boykixzy:

"I no fit unfollow u fr this IG seh joy giver."

@cleanstitches:

"Uncle Buhari."

@__lavish_c01:

"Lol. No be you talk say Sagamu show love yesterday…... Check him last post."

Source: Legit.ng