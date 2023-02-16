Regina Daniels and her sons have no idea how Nigerians are struggling to get their hands on the new naira notes

To promote saving culture among her sons, the actress shared a video where she tried to teach the boys how to keep money in their fake banks

While some people applauded Regina for laying good examples for her sons, others called her pout for possessing bundles of the new naira notes

Actress and billionaire wife Regina Daniels has caused an uproar on social media with a recent video.

The mum of two who is big on saving, especially at home in piggy banks, decided to introduce her sons, Munir and Khalifa.

Regina Daniels teaches sons how to save Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Sitting with them on the floor, Regina tried to get her son to put money into the containers themselves.

The actress was seen with a bundle of the new N200 notes. Shortly after, her husband, Ned Nwoko, walked into the room, and her boys abandoned the lesson to be lifted by their father.

She captioned the post with:

"Anyone that knows me, knows my love for piggy bank savings. And now, I’ve got my boys on board, it’s not too early for them to adopt the habit of saving….. although Kharl is but it’s okay ….. I can’t wait for the excitement when we finally open our piggy bank at the end of the year @princekhalifanwoko @princemunirnwoko"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Regina'a video

gjaneffer:

"And you keep protesting in the streets that there is money shortage..see Gina got all the money in the house "

iamyvonnejegede:

"Teaching them savings is very important "

ma_magold:

"Cash wey we Dey find."

chasevibs:

"See naira wey we dey find. Smh. Thunder ⚡ fire poverty."

abena3782:

"But wait oh what are you saving for you have plenty money"

oloriainamojirolar:

"See money way we Dey find ooooo God."

nomso837:

"This new Naira notes doesn’t last long ooo. They will all spoil ask question. Two months only E don spoil."

john_anderson024:

"This is new note, government and CBN won’t see this now."

nennyspark:

"The current notes don't last so long Gina, to avoid disappointment "

Regina Daniels’ hubby Ned Nwoko blushes as actress sings ‘Who’s Your Guy’ for him

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels sparked reactions on social media with a cute video she made with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress in the viral video was seen in the car in transit with her billionaire husband, pledging to be by his side as his 'guy' forever.

The actress' pledge was her recreation of the viral Who's Your Guy challenge, a trending song by Spyro.

