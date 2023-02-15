Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika has been heartily celebrated by fans and industry colleagues on the occasion of his 50th birthday

The singer took to Instagram with a post appreciating the Lord for keeping him alive to witness yet another birthday celebration

Malaika in a different post showed off his newly completed mansion and many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Veteran fuji musician, Sule Alao Malaika, has finally arrived on the fifth floor on Wednesday, February 15, and he is more than thankful to the Lord.

The Ose Olorun hitmaker recently took to his Instagram page with a celebratory post as she appreciated almighty Allah for making him witness his 50th birthday celebration.

Fuji maestro Alao Mlaika clocks 50. Photo: @ks1malaika

Source: Instagram

Malaika equally called on his fans and well-wishers to join him in celebrating the special occasion.

“Alhamudullilahi for the gift of life. I am very grateful to Allah for keeping me alive in good health, wealth, surrounded by families, friends and loved ones. What else can I say than to thank Allah. Rejoice with me,” the musician captured a photo post shared on his page.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See below:

To crown his golden jubilee celebration, Malaika shared a video unveiling his recently completed mansion which is also his birthday gift to himself.

“Giving myself a break just to applaud myself A gift from me to me. Alihamdulillahi,” Malaika wrote.

See post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

olayinkasolomon01 said:

"Happy birthday llnp Alao wishing you long life in good health and plenty of wealth Amin...OSHEY OLORUN."

bosedearowosegbe said:

"Opor. Ose olorun o. Congratulations popsy. More wins sir."

femisolar_jasaking said:

"Big congratulations Baami. Happy Birthday Sir."

tonytetuilaofficial said:

"Happy birthday to you my brother may the almighty GOD bless your new age may he grant all your heart desires many happy returns of the day bro, call wa back,pe us pada."

faithiawilliams said:

"Happy birthday to you mala..many more year on earth..In good health and wealth."

Saheed Osupa says he's not loyal to any politician

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that fuji singer Saheed Osupa declared that he owes no loyalty to anyone contesting for office in the upcoming elections.

A video of the musician performing at an event captured the moment he made it clear that he was willing to go with the highest bidder.

Osupa said it is left for God to judge everyone since most people are only concerned about enriching their pockets.

Source: Legit.ng