Pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck said "I do", twice at Clark County in Nevada and Georgia in 2022

The couple got their marriage licence after they waited in line as they were in the company of four other couples

J'Lo and Affleck recently showed off their newly gotten new tattoos on their torsos as a sign of their unending love

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Singer Jennifer Lopez alias J'Lo and her husband Ben Affleck have celebrated their love by getting new tattoos.

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have gotten tattoos to celebrate their union on Valentine's Day. Photo: J'Lo, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Symbolic tattoos

On Valentine's Day, J'Lo took to Instagram to show off the new tattoos that bore the initials to their names.

According to Daily Mail, the 53-year-old singer disclosed that she and her 50-year-old hubby had gotten complementary tattoos located on the sides of their torsos.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans said the tattoos are symbolic of their love days after their fans spotted the duo caught up in a tiff during the Grammy Awards ceremony.

J'Lo also shared throwback photos of herself and her man in the early stages of their union.

Hashtags that she used on the post included references to their relationship history and her yet-to-be-released brand-new album This Is Me.

J'Lo captioned the post:

"Commitment. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

See Jenni from the block's Instagram post:

J'Lo married twice

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Legit.ng reported that J'Lo married Affleck in an adorable marriage ceremony out in the desert.

According to TMZ, the nuptials are officially on legal documents as a married couple as court papers revealed.

J'Lo and Affleck got their marriage licence out in the desert in Clark County in the US county of Nevada.

The court records show the celebrity couple used their legal names, Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck.

The love bird's second wedding went down on August 21, 2022, at Affleck's 87-acre waterfront compound in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

J'Lo and Affleck's second wedding was to make their union official in front of close family and friends.

Source: TUKO.co.ke