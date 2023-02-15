Opeyemi Falegan, former lover of Nollywood’s Nkechi Blessing Sunday, was among public figures who celebrated Valentine’s Day on social media

Falegan took to his official Instagram page with a video showing the world how he spent the lover’s day with his special person

The philanthropist was spotted swimming with an ‘endowed’ mystery lady who refused to show her face in the video post

It appears actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s former lover, Opeyemi Falegan, has finally moved on and put the ugly ending of their relationship behind him.

Amid the fanfare of the Valentine’s Day celebration, Falegan equally took to his official Instagram page with a video letting people know that he spent the day with someone special.

Opeyemi Falegan tensions netizens on Val's Day. Photo: @hon_falegan_official

Source: Instagram

“Sometimes I like my girls in 2ssssss, lol God no go ask my SINS from you thou,” the philanthropist captioned his video post.

The video captured Falegan enjoying a swim alongside an unidentified curvy lady who was also inside the pool with him.

A portion of the video captured Falegan getting extra playful with the lady as he lifted her and she wrapped her arms around him.

The lady wiggled her massive behind in a different part of the video with Falegan in the background.

Watch the clip below:

In a different Instagram post, Falegan poured out his heart and mentioned how he suffered betrayal from those he least expected during his ugly social media episode.

His post read in part:

"To all of u that stood by me during my social media BALABLUE /crisis Thank you , u made me stronger. To all of you that still hate me pls kindly feel free to express all your insolence below but pls remember - still I rise."

See below:

Nkechi Blessing and new lover head to Zanzibar for Valentine's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing and her lover Xxssive took their online 'tensioning' to another level with their baecation.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a photo and videos as she and her lover landed in Zanzibar just a few days before Valentine's day.

Fans and colleagues of the controversial actress could not help but gush over the flagrant display of love.

Source: Legit.ng