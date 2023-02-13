A video of Drake's son's hilarious interview is doing the rounds on social media and peeps think Adonis is cute

In the sweet video, Adonis praised the Canadian rapper for being a "better dad" and many applauded the rapper for taking good care of his son

Even though Adonis admitted that he still can't read, many shared that he's a smart kid and they're convinced he'll be reading in no time

Drake's son Adonis melted many people's hearts after a cute video of his interview surfaced on social media. The superstar's little man adores his father.

A video of Drake’s son Adonis’ hilarious interview has surfaced online. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: UGC

In the clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Adonis shared that he doesn't need another father because Drake is his "better dad". The young guy also had people laughing out loud when he shared that he can't read.

Fans react to video of Adonis' interview

Social media users praised Drake for doing a great job when it comes to raising his son, adding that Adonis is a smart kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

@sReginald said:

" 'This is my better dad' is all the PR this man needs for the entire year because that's adorable."

@ladidaix commented:

"Adonis is very cute and he clearly loves Drake. Seems like a smart kid, and he’s bilingual, I’m sure he’ll be reading in no time."

@j_omar1214 wrote:

"Adonis played it smooth."

@samgoodyrat said:

"The expressions and mannerisms are all Drake."

@anngcole3 commented:

"He's so adorable."

@Jakarri_RWB wrote:

"Shout out to Pusha T for making this all possible."

@kudzuluv added:

"He's so cute, lollllllll. Shoutout to drake raising a smart lil handsome man."

Fans make fun of Drake after Rihanna and ASAP Rocky revealed they were welcoming a baby

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported in 2022 that Rihanna let the world know she’s going to be the most fly mama while taking a stroll with A$AP Rocky, wearing her popped baby bump as her best accessory.

Things became crazy as soon as the pictures hit the internet.

While several netizens went ahead and congratulated the pair on their blessing, others took the opportunity to get a laugh.

Unfortunately, Rihanna’s former flame Drake was the subject of many jokes after the pregnancy news.

Source: Briefly.co.za