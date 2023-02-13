Chris Brown shocked the world when he took to his social media pages to seemingly react to his ex-girlfriend Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 performance

The Take A Bow singer also took the world by surprise when she announced that she is expecting her second baby with rapper A$AP Rocky months after welcoming a baby boy

Taking to his Instagram stories, Breezy showed support for his former lover alongside some emojis

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Chris Brown was among millions who tuned in to watch Rihanna take to the stage to perform at the Super Bowl 2023 after a seven-year hiatus.

Chris Brown reacted to Rihanna's fire performance and pregnancy reveal. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Not only did Rihanna walk her fans down memory lane with a medley of some of her greatest hits, but the Unfaithful singer also revealed that she is pregnant with her second baby almost nine months after welcoming a baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Chris Brown reacts to Rihanna's performance and pregnancy reveal

According to Page Six, Chris Brown headed to his Instagram stories to react to his ex-girlfriend's powerful performance. Breezy wrote a sweet message but didn't mention Rihanna or tag her. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"GO, GIRL."

This is not the first time that the 33-year-old star celebrated Rihanna. He sent a congratulatory message when Rihanna welcomed her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. He wrote:

"Congratulations."

Rihanna expecting 2nd baby

In more entertainment news, Legitt.ng reported that Rihanna trended on social media after her lit Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The superstar slayed her 13-minute performance and revealed her second pregnancy.

Videos of Riri setting the stage on fire after a seven-year hiatus have been doing the rounds on Twitter. The singer sang and danced to her classic hits and the world was here for it.

Dressed in a red maternity outfit, Rihanna could be seen rubbing her protruding tummy while performing her B**** Better Have My Money hit. She then started trending on Twitter, with millions of fans congratulating her on her pregnancy.

Source: Briefly.co.za