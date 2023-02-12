Fans of Nigerian singer Davido, as well as his colleagues, are eagerly waiting for his full comeback on social media

A young man couldn't hold back his excitement after he luckily spotted the singer driving in Lagos

Davido laughed and smiled as the excited man hailed him before finally zooming off

A fan's dream came true after he luckily saw Davido driving on the road with his entourage.

To make it even better, the singer had his window down, and the excited fan did all he could to catch his attention.

Fan spots Davido driving himself Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

After catching up with Davido's car, the young man called his name, and the singer smiled before bursting into laughter.

The fan expressed how happy he was as Davido finally sped off.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

gwex__:

"Ah an why the guy they scream like that na "

itohan.obehi:

"We love this man so much abi na jazz?"

la_tundegram_____:

"See as I Dey smile "

kachi__finnian:

"Im smile Dey make me smile."

khenzy_theofficial:

"The guy da scream as if him see Jesus Christ "

olamsj.a.y:

"Our daddy is happy "

success.gyal:

"You see how davido smile answer person if an Wiizkid That one go carry straight face like ebaI come in peace."

farlexosha:

"If na our other bros na too Dey squeeze face‍♂️"

callmeanthony19

"His smile is always rare and that’s why I love him,his music and everything he does for the culture ✌❤️"

be_humble_free:

"Y he no use AC inside this hot weather, he be like say him self no get fuel ⛽️ "

jefferykingson:

"Happiness "

zeropromoboygram:

"Country strong sef Davido no dey use AC "

Fans chase Wizkid as they spot him driving

The joy of a group of young men became full after they spotted Wizkid driving on the express, and they caught up with him.

In the video spotted online, the men were seen in a car excitedly racing and trying to meet up with the Bad To Me crooner.

They finally achieved their aim, and they focused their camera on Wizkid, who seemed to be enjoying a tune playing on his stereo.

Source: Legit.ng