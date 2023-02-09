MC Oluomo's son King Westt has joined the ongoing fight on social media over relevance of people because of their dads

This comes after Peter Okoye noted that nobody would have known Seun Kuti if not for his father, the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Westt in his post, knocked people whose fathers are nobodies, quick to drag children of successful men

MC Oluomo's song MC Westt is not pleased with the fact that some people with unknown fathers choose to drag those wit successful fathers.

The young man decided to drop his post after P-Square's Peter Okoye called out Seun Kuti for still riding on his late father, Fela Anikulapo's glory long after his death.

MC Oluomo's son shades trolls Photo credit: @kingwestt/@kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Westt revealed that he noticed anytime kids of successful men have issues with kids of nobodies, they are quick to throw in the successful father's influence.

He then threw a shade, asking if anyone asked the underprivileged kids to have nobodies as fathers.

See the post below:

Netizens react to King Westt's post

kinsroyal:

"Nawaoo! Agboro don get voice recognition."

bolajoko_fashion_hub:

"No vex, our fathers chose dignity, good reputation over money ni "

useful_herbs:

"Any father that kept his family together, worked hard to raise his children, paid school fees and nurtured his children IS NOT A NOBODY!"

i_am_onyi_empire:

"There's nothing wrong in what peter said , people are just reacting because the pains hit the right spot , you don't tell a grown up adult how to clap back , when you go wake a sleeping Lion, expect anything , na seun first find trouble and as for you MC Oluomo's son REST!!"

folab__:

"So for your small mind now…. your father is serious with his life?No be your fault sha, na Nigeria I blame."

obiasco_y:

"Chaii, psquare don suffer, even this one of all people now have something to say? Like who will even hear about you if your father is not MC Oluomo. God "

Made Kuti wades into Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye's fight

The fight between P-Square's Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti sparked a lot of reactions on social media, and Seun's nephew, Made decided to issue a disclaimer.

In his tweet, the singer seemed to be replying to claims of comparison between him and his uncle.

Made respectfully urged people not to use him as a means to insult or disrespect his uncle.

Source: Legit.ng