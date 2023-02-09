Comedian Kiekie has humoured and grossed out some of her fans and followers in the online community

The new mum shared a video showing the moment she ran out of dairy products and decided to go after her ‘natural’ milk

Kiekie pumped some of the liquid into a bottle, poured it into a cup of tea, and helped herself to the nutritious serving

Humour merchant Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori aka Kiekie is trending online following a video shared with fans on Instagram.

The video which looks like one of her skit productions captured the moment she retried a tin of evaporated milk and discovered that it had finished.

Upon the realization, Kiekie reached for the ‘natural’ milk meant for her baby and pumped a generous quantity into a feeding bottle.

The comedian proceeded to pour the milk into a cup of tea, stirred it properly and had a generous gulp.

Sharing the video, she teasingly asked people not to ask her how the milk tastes.

Kiekie’s fans and followers react

the_toyosi said:

"I don’t even know how to react."

isbae_u said:

"Tf ? Ok ok ok, I’m definitely gonna taste woman’s own too when she has my first child , no be only you go enjoy this kain enjoyment ."

adesewastylesignature said:

"Iro ni I don't believe you."

deola_peperenpe said:

"I know it tastes bland. Don’t ask me how I knowwww. I’m embarrassed ."

ogesignature.beautylounge said:

"Yucky. Dis tin dosent taste good joor. Weneva am nirsing n i mistakenly taste it i always wonder wat kids enjoy there."

nenny_doufad said:

"Wow! U drank that?? . If I had known when I was given,I wouldn't have taken...smh yet babies pull their hairs and throw their legs up in the air like it's the sweetest thing in the world..hahaha...God is too great joor!!"

