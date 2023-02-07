Recho Elias, the video vixen in Diamond Platnumz’s new video Zuwena burst into tears after meeting the musician

Recho, who is now referred to as Zuwena, emotionally thanked the top music star for uplifting her

Diamond Platnumz hugged the gorgeous actress tightly and comforted her; he also wished her the best

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz gave actress Recho Elias alias Zuwena a shoulder to learn after the young lady was overwhelmed with emotions.

Diamond embraces actress Zuwena. Photo: Wasafi TV.

Source: UGC

Zuwena shot into the limelight a few days ago after Diamond hired her as his video vixen in his new song titled Zuwena.

Zuwena thanks Diamond

The young lady cried profusely while hugging the Bongo star as seen in a video shared by Wasafi TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Diamond rocked a white kanzu while Zuwena donned a green dress.

Zuwena could be seen shedding tears as she thanked Diamond for changing her life.

She emotionally asked the star why he had chosen her to be his video vixen; a feat that she couldn't imagine.

All this time, Diamond was warmly embracing her and calming the actress down.

The Mawazo hitmaker wished the beautiful actress the best in her acting career.

He hoped that the opportunity he had given her would open many doors for her.

Netizens react to the video

chibubute:

" This really shows that it is not a must for a person to be very beautiful to be the one who is supposed to be. Zuena is crying thinking about how many beautiful women she has become. What she did is very big."

irenewilfred23:

"She has the right to cry, if not Diamond, who would have known this lady?"

sielewi_next:

"She is crying because of gratitude today she showed up and made her value more. In the dramas he used to be put in meaningless scenes but now he will be put in meaningful pieces. It has also opened doors to other opportunities for him. So she is grateful, leave the sister of the people, this is her time."

sharifasalim80:

"Diamond has taught us a lot, he is a very helpful person, even people with problems he does not discriminate or despisebig up brother."

p.tinumz_diamond:

"God's time is the right time "

bamsuley:

"Happy tears! That one feature can be her breakthrough!"

sihoja2023:

"Tell him to keep it that way more songs like that to come."

Diamond Platnumz dragged for copying Asake's style

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians in the online community accused Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz, of copying Asake’s style

A video of the singer’s performance captured him dressed just like the Terminator hitmaker and recreating some of his moves

The clip has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerian music lovers, with some of them sharing strong reservations

Source: TUKO.co.ke