A video of Davido's first child Imade with her mum and Tiwa Savage has sparked reactions on social media

From indications, Tiwa and Imade have an amazing bond and in a video, the young girl disobeyed her mum to run to the singer

Netizens couldn't hold back from commenting as Imade called Tiwa Savage 'Aunty Tiwa'

A video of Tiwa Savage's son Jamil with his bestie Imade before a concert in Ghana has sparked reactions.

In the video sighted online, Imade's mum Sophia Momodu could be heard telling her daughter to come back and not go after Tiwa who was overseeing the crew setting up the stage.

Video of Tiwa Savage and Imade sparks reactions Photo credit: @realimadeadeleke/@4tiwasavagee

Source: Instagram

Refusing to obey her mum, Imade replied that 'Aunty Tiwa' said she can come. Sophia then reminded her daughter that she was not the artist.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Alexanderjerry898:

"I just pray make Imade no go fall in love with Wizkid's son, how Tiwa son go do?"

Femstarluv:

"Jam jam dey look Imade say na my mum you dey call aunty. Me too go uncle David when I see him."

Am Ladyc:

"She's an artist, please leave her alone."

Favorite Nzekwe:

"I love this baby girl more than too much, because she's always happy all the time."

Ibiloyeadebola:

"Did I just hear you say aunty Tiwa? All these rich kids no dey get respect."

adeyemifatimo56:

"Who notice this Imade walks like Davido."

Annie:

"See accents na, I too love mummy Imade."

user1507292023355:

"She suppose call am mother in law. Anyway I love four of them so much."

Imade and Jamil jet out of the country with their mums

It appeared singer Tiwa Savage and her close friend, Sophia Momodu, spent a couple of days in Ghana.

A video that made the rounds on social media captured the moment the two and their children, Jamil and Imade, all jetted out of the country on a private jet.

A portion of the video captured the moment the little ones walked down to the plane along with their bags.

Source: Legit.ng