A throwback picture of Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker Black Sherif has popped up on social media and this has gotten many people talking

In the black and white photo, Blacko, as he is affectionately called, was spotted with a neatly combed short hair

Judging from the photo, it looked as if the moment was captured in his teen years as he looked very young

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An old photo of celebrated Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif has surfaced on the internet, and this has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Old picture of Black Sherif (right). Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @pulseghana

Source: Instagram

In the old picture, the 'Oil In My Head' crooner was spotted with short hair that was neatly combed. Unlike his recent look where he flaunts a locked hairdo, this made Black Sherif look very different.

The old picture looked like a passport photo judging from the pose and the stern look, as well as the plain background. He did not smile and neither did he give his signature hand gestures in the picture.

From the photo, only his shirt could be seen and neither did he have piercings and tattoos at the time. This showed how decent looking he was during his teen years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Black Sherif: New Blacko lookalike pops up; leaves many confused in video

In a related story, a Ghanaian man who shares a resemblance with musician, Black Sheriff tried to copy his antics in a video.

The young man tried his best to imitate Black Sherif and left many peeps confused as he performed Sherif's 'Always' verse to perfection while mimicking his idol's antics.

The video stirred reactions from netizens.

Black Sherif clocks 21

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif turned 21 years old on January 9, 2023, and he held a private birthday party to mark his special day.

In the video from his birthday party that has surfaced online, the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker was spotted standing behind his birthday cake as he shared a lovely speech.

Before he cut his 21st birthday cake, he acknowledged his friends who have held him down. He mentioned their names and thanked them for being there to celebrate his special day with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh