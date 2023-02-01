Michael Jackson's nephew Jafaar Jackson will play the iconic singer in his upcoming biopic Michael

Jermaine Jackson, a former member of the Jackson Five discovered and cultivated his son Jafaar's talent over the years

Some fans have talked about the striking similarities between the 26-year-old and the King of Pop

Lionsgate announced on Monday, January 30, that Jafaar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew will be playing him in the upcoming biopic, Michael.

Jaafar is to play the iconic singer in the new film. Photo: Frank Edwards.

Source: UGC

Michael Jackson's son, Prince and the rest of the family support the decision and said they didn't see anyone more rewarding of the role than Jafaar.

Jackson's family elated

Before settling on the 26-year-old, Graham King, an English producer who is part of the upcoming film said while talking to CNN that he conducted a global search to find someone worthy of playing the King of Pop.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

King said:

“I was blown away by the way he [Jaafar] organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael. It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role."

Michael Jackson's son, Prince who is also an actor and producer was happy for his cousin and wrote on his Instagram post that Jafaar deserved the role and he will be able to show the world parts of his dad people never saw.

Prince Jackson wrote on his Instagram

“Truthfully I couldn’t be happier and prouder for him, he’s been working hard and I know he’s going to do an amazing job, I’m confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they’ve never seen and that they deserve to see.”

In his Instagram post. He wrote:

"I’m humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Rihanna gets fans talking after being ranked above Michael Jackson

On Rolling Stone's list of the greatest singers of all time, Rihanna came in at number 68, which caused controversy. Twitter users are not having it.

The news was shared on the blue bird app by the Twitter account @PopBase, and netizens had a lot to say about Riri's high rank.

Many people felt that the Lift Me Up singer didn't deserve her spot because the king of pop, Michael Jackson, was ranked lower. The Thriller hitmaker is ranked 86th out of 200 on the Rolling Stone list.

Source: TUKO.co.ke