Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji had to fight his way to stardom, and it was a long journey filled with heart and spirit-breaking moments

In a post just hours ahead of his birthday, Adedimeji recounted the bullying, ridicule and unbefitting jobs he had to do to make his dream of being an actor come true

The actor also revealed that he almost gave up on himself and cried endlessly while thinking about ending it all

For Lateef Adedimeji, giving up was not an option even though he thought about it after years of sacrifice to become a Nollywood star.

In a post to celebrate how far he has come ahead of his birthday on February 1, the movie star decided to tell his emotional and hard story of the fame he has today.

Lateef Adedimeji inspires fans with his story

The actor started by disclosing that he was just a young talented helpless boy who made others laugh until he was handpicked by an NGO whose aim was to train people in acting, music, and dance.

Lateef skipped classes as an undergraduate just to follow his dreams, he borrowed money to go to movie sets, and borrowed clothes to show up and still didn't get paid anything.

The actor almost gave up on himself, cried endlessly, and even considered death as a better option than what he was going through.

He also recounted the bullying, ridicule and petty change he got when he eventually started getting lead roles to play.

"Memories of the multiple times i got rejected, Insulted , Ridiculed and bullied that ACTING is not my career path and that I’ll never make it in this field that I choose. I remember the times I almost gave up on myself and the career, I remember crying endlessly and told myself it’s better to die. Memories of the times I walked hours to get on set and rehearsals simply because I had No tfare, I remember when I had to be a camera boy ,Wash Oga’s Cars. Then the times i finally started getting paid 1k , 2k , 5k for a lead role, I remember receiving the payments with so much joy , happiness and gratitude. This journey of mine from being just a little boy with big dreams to becoming the Superstar that I am today has come with a lot of challenges and Stories untold, I’ll tell the whole story someday to inspire one or two."

Nigerians celebrate Lateef Adedimeji

