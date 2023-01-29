Popular Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike in his usual fashion caused a stir on social media with a wedding party he attended

In order to address the current state of the country, Mike dressed as a one-eyed king who led in several blindfolded ladies

Mixed reactions trailed Pretty Mike's entourage as netizens tried to make sense of his actions

Popular Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike has kicked off the year with his numerous wedding party drama.

In his usual fashion, the socialite made a statement with his entrance as he decided to lead in 16 blindfolded ladies who used him as their guide.

Pretty Mike storms party with drama Photo credit: @prettymikeoflagos

Source: Instagram

Pretty Mike himself had one of his eyes covered as a one-eyed king and as he walked in, people at the party fixed their attention and gazes on him.

In his caption, the socialite revealed that his entourage is a representation of what Nigeria has become, a land of blind people led by a one-eyed blind man.

"A one eyed man is king in the land of the Blind…. Hmmm “I believe we as a people, should stop been ruled or governed by one eyed men, This Feb 2023, get ur PVC and make the right decision "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

bustlineyetunde:

"Overlook the show. Walk away with the message."

ifuennada:

"I love this and the story it tells... ❤️"

deejayneptune:

"PM take your . We go soon leave this app for you "

official_leczy:

"Blind and Bald ‍‍‍ You Are OnTo Something Mr Ruger "

gideonokeke.ng:

"Mike… send the 2nd girl home. Shoe Dey pain am. "

kemmyadesanya:

"And who are does inviting him in d first place?"

classietabbiebeautyempire:

"Money is important , but don’t let it rule you ‍♀️……. It’s high time ladies learn to prioritize themselves over this."

my_beautyisablessing:

"Why do people keep inviting him to their weddings? To trend abi? What is this nonsense "

sswjersey:

"Who even allow you in to their event ffs. Go do your clout chasing elsewhere not in my party. Embarrassing."

miz_nulia:

"He just past a very important message. Go get ur pvc and vote wisely."

Source: Legit.ng