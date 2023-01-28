Big Brother Naija stars Phyna and Bella in a video condemned the act of sleeping around to make money instead of working hard

Bella noted that the feeling of getting something she worked for is different from when it's handed to her by another person

The video has sparked reactions online and netizens are of the opinion that Phyna of all people shouldn't be judging others

Big Brother 2022 ex-housemates Phyna and Bella sparked reactions on social media with a video where they addressed fellow ladies.

In what seemed to be a live video, the reality stars affirmed that they worked hard to put together all they have and it gives them joy.

According to Phyna sleeping around or opening legs for money is nonsense and fulfilment comes from knowing you spent your money to make things happen for yourself.

For Bella, the view she gets every time she walks into her home she furnished herself make her proud and sleep well at night.

The ladies also added that as hard workers, they are not mates with those who sleep in different hotels every night to be able to afford their lifestyle.

Even though the video eventually ended with the ladies urging everyone to do what works for them, they already passed their message across.

Nigerians react to the video

that_shugameeks:

"Make sure the things you criticize in public you ain’t doing it in secret. Love and light."

k.h.a.f.c.u.t.e:

"Phyna isn’t the one to criticize people didn’t we read about her abor*tion story recently "

priscalbeauty:

"How do you know it’s not an easy road have you tried it before !!"

daarmie:

"Coming from girls that collected gifts from fans. Lol yeye dey smell."

the_shoulder_love:

"Swear you didn’t bend over to get into that house… swear the process was legit"

cookthatcantdance:

"Na una like suffer na. If dem wan buy house for you, nor collect."

cuppytomi:

"Ahh even bella dey talk, you that you can't date someone that did not have money, why you go for segzy ooo if not because of Money so that you can be seeing money and travel, hmmmm una dey criticize people"

im_sheila00:

"Make una see phyna odey give advise well make I no talk."

