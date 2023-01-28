Carter Efe did not like the fact that Yhemo Lee talked down on him and his colleagues and he called out the actor in a video

An angry Efe was particularly mad about the fact that Yhemo Lee said he makes in just one night what skit makers make with 7 videos

The singer wasted no time in revealing how much he makes with his videos, which prompted Yhemo Lee to also reveal how much he makes in one night

Carter Efe has finally proven that there is a lot of money in skit making and comedy in Nigeria.

In a video that has gone viral, Efe called out actor Yhemo Lee for saying in an interview that he makes in one night what skit makers make with several videos.

Carter Efe and Yhemo Lee fight dirty online Photo credit: @yhemo_lee/@carterefe

The angry singer asked why the actor was talking down on he and his colleagues and then proceeded to ask if Yhemo Lee is a thief that works at night.

Not stopping there Efe also shaded Yhemo Lee saying he drives other people's cars and then went on to say he makes N35m with just 7 videos the actor looked down on.

Watch the video below:

Yhemo Lee replies carter Efe with his figures

Not a man of many words, Yhemo Lee shared the receipt of one of his earnings, N7.1 in just one night as a 'nightlifer'.

He continued by saying he didn't mention names before Efe called him out, and he was simply saying nightlife pays him more.

Yhemo Lee also added that the amount he made in one night is probably Carter Efe's six-month endorsement fee.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

officialjaymie:

"lol you enter Microsoft edit finish con drop am for here? Why e no carry the club name? Make una no dey dull abeg be like say I go do my own"

greeezzy_vve:

"Omo people get money ooo… and I’ve never heard of this Yhemo_lee guy. What does he do please? "

manny__soso:

"I nor wan talk , because I too get proof . But make I chill . I know who they cap for both of them . But make we not too talk . Make we not expose one."

yungin_abraham:

"Yhemo is actually right.. is just that he is not the one making it.. it’s in the club.. club owners makes more than 50m a night so… maybe yehmo get 5% or so."

badperson__231:

"If e sure for you follow Yehmolee enter club That your skit money go clear for your eyes "

kho_bii2:

"This guy can quarrel though,only God knows what his girl is going through."

official_amblessed:

"This one na rich people fight. E no concern me"

