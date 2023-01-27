American stars, Mariah Carey and Halle Berry have shown each other love on their Twitter timelines

The award-winning actress quote tweeted a post celebrating the singer's 18th anniversary of her hit song It's Like That

Mariah then responded by praising Halle's physical appearance, which had many fans gushing in the comments

Songstress Mariah Carey and Oscar winner Halle Berry had the sweetest interaction on Twitter. The Catwoman star praised the All I Want for Christmas hitmaker's pen game for the song It's Like That.

The interaction, which left many online peeps gushing, was sparked by the Twitter page @BuzzingPop, which revealed that the Grammy-nominated song turned 18 years old on January 25.

Taking to her Twitter page, Halle reacted by writing:

“Them chickens is ash and I’m lotion” was poetry."

The caption, according to Genius.com, is the lyrics of It's Like That, which went viral among music fans back in the day.

As soon as Halle expressed her appreciation for her artistry, replied by sharing the following post:

Netizens react to Mariah Carey and Halle Berry showing each other love

Peeps were overjoyed to see their faves comfortably showing affection to each other in front of millions of fans. According to many, seeing women get along is always refreshing.

@problematik_era said:

"Queen recognizes Queen."

@kplzGRIND shared:

"It fills my heart to see one of my faves supporting my Queen! You are so real! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️"

@jayantonio98 posted:

"You’re so real Halle. We love you so much ❤️"

@miguelfenty replied:

"Super facts no lies fo sho ☺️☺️. Love to see that you’re a Mariah lover "

@babooshkayay commented:

"I actually cried about this interaction."

@Ohnajee wrote:

"Yeah, y’all ate with this one."

@Dee_LovaLova reacted:

"Lol. This was cute."

@KadineLindsay also said:

"I love seeing the women supporting each other."

@d4denz added:

"Two queens maximizing their joint slay."

