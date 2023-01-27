Talented Ghanaian actor and dedicated farmer, John Dumelo, has been honoured by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

The honour was in recognition of the actor constantly donating money to the institution to settle the school fees arrears of some students

This has gotten many of his fervent followers raining congratulatory words on him for being kind

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has been honoured by the University of Ghana for being kind.

According to the reputable university, the honour comes at the back of the actor bearing the financial cost of some students of the institution.

They added that the actor constantly donates thus helping in the smooth running of affairs of the educational institution.

The presentation of the citations was done by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, who is also the first female to become Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

After receiving his citations, Mr Dumelo took to his verified Twitter account to share his excitement.

He thanked the Vice-Chancellor and the University of Ghana and expressed how grateful he was.

Netizens congratulate John Dumelo on his achievement

Many netizens have taken to social media to congratulate the talented actor and staunch humanitarian for his impeccable role in society.

@NanaFotwe said:

Congratulations and you deserve every accolade for your good works towards humanity.

@TaviraHugoGonz1 remarked:

If it be easy, do am!!

@jnr_kwaku said:

This should mean so much…Relevance, in the lives of people !

@JusticeAlormene stated:

God bless your Good work Honourable

@Maame_Arabah said:

Wherever u stand for MP, I would have to transfer my vote there to vote for you. Future President Dumelo!

@ohenebadessy commented:

God bless you, Hon.

