US superstar Chris Brown could lose his luxurious mansion if he fails to pay $4 million (N1.8bn) owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

News of the singer's tax issue surfaced a day before he went viral for showing off a building that houses his clothes

The world-renowned artist's fans believe that their fave will be able to save his home because he can afford to pay the IRS

Chris Brown could reportedly lose his multi-million home if he doesn't pay his taxes.

The US superstar is in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The IRS is responsible for collecting the country's federal taxes.

Chris Brown is reportedly in trouble with the taxman. Image: @chrisbrownofficial

The singer reportedly owes the IRS over $4 million (N1.8bn) in taxes. According to XXL, news of the tax issue surfaced a day before Breezy went viral on social media.

He shared a clip of the building that houses his clothes. The publication reports that the building looks more like a fully-stocked department store.

Daily Loud took to Twitter to share that the lux mansion of Chris Brown could be seized if he fails to settle the debt.

The popular blog captioned its post:

"Feds threaten to seize Chris Brown’s home if he doesn’t pay $4 million in taxes owed to IRS."

Chris Brown's fans react to the news

Social media users took to the bird app to share their thoughts on the trending news. Some said their fave can afford to pay the IRS.

@MsNitty1027 said:

"It could be an accountant issue. Ya’ll love to think someone is down. He probably got audited and they found issues in his books…he just gonna cut the check and probably fire his accountants."

@lajalivinlarj wrote:

"They can never leave CB for 6 months always trying to bring him down. But what’s solid can never be broken."

@Malik54920247 commented:

"The IRS doesn't play with their money."

@Deshawn99965308 said:

"For him that is not a lot."

@TheShadowbladez wrote:

"That's nothing… Remember 'I get what you get in 10 years in 2 Days'? Keep that same energy King."

@TaylourOusley added:

"Every time someone flexes on social media you always end up finding some other information about their financial situation."

