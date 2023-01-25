Ever since actress Iyabo Ojo unveiled entertainment guru Paulo as her man, she has proven that his kids are hers too

Paulo's daughter Onyinye clocked 26 today January 25, and Iyabo made sure to give her a pleasant and befitting surprise

Onyinye was pleasantly surprised with 'paranran', a bouquet of flowers and a teddy bear before her main jaw dropping gift

Iyabo Ojo's stepdaughter Onyinye couldn't believe her eyes after she sighted the gigantic money cake sent to her from the actress via a surprise company.

In the video shared by Iyabo, the moment the crew told Onyinye the gift was from her, the 26-year-old immediately expressed how much she loves the actress.

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo surprises stepdaughter Photo credit: @vanzyvanz

The birthday girl was given flowers and a teddy bear as she dance to the tune the trumpet man who came with the surprise crew.

The highlight of the entire surprise was the gigantic money cake shaped like a pretty plant fountain that was presented to Onyinye inside the house after the dancing and 'paranran'.

Iyabo Ojo in the caption that she accompanied the post with, gushed over Onyinye and expressed pleasuire over the fact that she liked her surprise.

"You're amazing soul my love & i'm so glad you loved your surprise @vanzyvanz it's still your day, and the party continue I love you doll."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians commend Iyabo Ojo

elohorcakesandcravings:

"Happy birthday to her...This post reminds me of how my own step mother loves me dearly❤️❤️"

vitrified_tiles_and_interiors:

"Na this kind of stepmom person go Dey pray for "

frimoda:

"This is pure love,God bless You and Happy Birthday Princess ❤️"

esohe_osagie_efe:

"My step mum own nor pass juju and jealously."

ojulewastudio:

"This so thoughtful .more of God's unending favours and Grace to you."

turbanandaccessories:

"See me smiling like mumu here . I love this love ❤️. Happy birthday. Stepmom wey sabi.#iypaulo "

dawterofzion74:

"Awwwww❤️❤️…..So sweet…..My own stepmom na to dey fire catapult upandan.Get urself a stepmom like Aunty Iyabo o e get why."

Paulo’s grown-up daughter celebrates Iyabo Ojo as she turns 45

As Nigerians congratulated Iyabo Ojo on her newfound love with Paulo, they also celebrated her as she turned 45.

Paulo's daughter Onyinye took to her Instagram page with a video of moments with the actress and gushed over how amazing she is.

The young lady also thanked the Nollywood diva for coming through for her several times, and to cap up the lovely post, Oyinye called Iyabo her stepmother.

