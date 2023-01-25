American star, Pete Davidson, has allegedly removed all the tattoos he dedicated to Kim Kardashian

The couple split not so long ago, and the picture making the rounds on the internet with no Kim tattoos in sight was taken while he was with his rumoured new girlfriend

Reacting to the news, peeps said they expected him to remove the ink sooner since they thought it was a "stupid" idea to begin with

Pete Davidson's body caused quite a stir on social media. Bloggers and online peeps noticed that the American star removed his tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, with no Kim Kardashian tattoos in sight. Image: Gotham

Source: UGC

According to Page Six, the actor's picture taking social media by storm was taken during his trip to Hawaii with his rumoured girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

The ink that referenced Kim and her kids seemed to be gone, with speculation that the Pete got laser removal as he embarks on a new journey with his alleged new woman.

Netizens react to Pete Davidson removing his tattoos dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Peeps took to Daily Loud's Twitter page, which reshared the snap, to say that the decision to get the tattoos was "stupid." According to many netizens, they predicted that the relationship would end in tears as the former lovers dated immediately after Kim divorced Kanye West.

Check out the reactions below:

@guv360 said:

"If he was really about it he would’ve kept them."

@UgzFinest shared:

"Y’all don’t learn, the love was too quick to last."

@oompaloompadi replied:

"This dude is so weird."

@GusSolano44 commented:

"Why did he even get her on his body?"

@americanegirl wrote:

"No way he actually thought Kim would keep him for life It was camp he should’ve left it."

@SleepNSound reacted:

"Just stop getting tattoos. Please."

@bucky_b4rnes also said:

"He is the most impulsive man alive. If he can get it done what makes you think he won’t get it removed?"

@Cheniella1 also shared:

"His tattoos are chaotic."

@lae__loner also posted:

"I will forever think he is weird cuz of this."

@SeverinoTheWolf

"Yeah, it was stupid."

