Actress Joselyn Dumas' video with her beautiful grown-up daughter sparked beautiful reactions

The video taken for Christmas showed Joselyn's daughter, Senia, sharing her Christmas wishes

Fans are fascinated by the growth of Joselyn's daughter and the striking resemblance they share

Ghanaian actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas released a rare video with her daughter, Senia.

The video filmed during the holidays, had the actress and her pretty daughter sharing their Christmas messages with Joselyn's followers on social media.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Joselyn Dumas was seen sitting in a car with her daughter who was full of smiles.

Joselyn Dumas' daughter Senia is an adult now Photo source: @joselyn_dumas

Sharing the video, the proud mother referred to her daughter as her twin sister adding that they were wishing Ghanaians a Merry Christmas.

"From my twin and i…the Merriest Christmas♥️," she said.

Fans wowed by Joselyn Dumas and daughter's striking resemblance

The video of Joselyn Dumas and her daughter sparked massive reactions from her followers.

While some are impressed by the growth of the actress' daughter, others were just amazed by their striking resemblance.

Legit.ng compiled a few of the reactions below.

thekevinj_ said:

"She got so bigggggg ."

4_kukua said:

Even the voice is twinning

akweley_suma said:

She definitely look your whole face and voice

adams__zakarias said:

That beautiful daughter look exactly like you, like mother like daughter

toobuitiful_empire said:

You gave birth to yourself. Merry Christmas ma

Source: YEN.com.gh