Meek Mill has announced that he's looking for a talented African artist to design the cover for his next album

The US rapper posted that he already has a title for the upcoming project but needs an African artist to add an African touch to the project

Peeps took to the Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker's comment section and gave him some of the names of the top artists in the continent while others made it clear that they're up for the challenge

Meek Mill is ready to drop his new album. The American rapper has announced that he's looking for an African artist to add an African feel to his next project.

Meek Mill is looking for an African artist to design his album cover. Image: @meekmill

Taking to Twitter, the Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker told millions of his followers that he has come up with the title of his upcoming album but needs an African artist to design the cover. Meek Mill said:

"I need a African artist for my next album cover, I have my title!!!"

Africans share names of their favourite artists

Peeps took to the superstar's comment section and gave him names of some of the best art designers in the continent.

Some confident artist also raised their hands and asked Meek to pick them.

@Isokpan_Elliot wrote:

"I’m an artist from Nigeria, I’m interested. Tell me your title and let me cook!"

@mr_sircute said:

"I am an African artist who lives in Chicago. I AM HIM! Let’s work."

@__french___fry said:

"Mama Esther Mahlangu from South Africa."

@kirigoolab wrote:

"He is simply looking for an African artist to 'design' for him an album cover and has said he already has the title. He's not looking for an African musician to collaborate with. Visual artist NOT performing artist. Thanks."

@Gustavo_gee_ added:

"He said an artist not artiste, the difference is clear man."

Nigerians discourage Meek Mill from coming to their country

Popular American rapper, Meek Mill, got a lot of people talking after revealing his plan to visit Nigeria.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the US star noted that he would be coming to Nigeria next. This came after he was in Ghana for the Afronation concert.

According to Meek, Africa is the biggest continent, and they need to get together.

