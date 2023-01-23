Of all the women in Davido's life, his fiancée and mother to his late son, Chioma aka Chef Chi is everyone's favourite

A Ghanaian lady who seems to be a die-hard fan of Chef Chi recently made a post, extolling her admirable qualities

The lady identified as Adusafowah in her post also added that she can shoot anyone for Chioma if need be

A young lady from Ghana has made it clear that Davido's lover Chioma aka Chef Chi is loved in Ghana as much as Nigeria.

Adusafowah made a post on her Instagram page full of praises for Chioma's admirable qualities.

Lady gushes over Davido's Chioma Photo credit: @fglobaladusafowah/@thechefchi

Source: Instagram

She described Chef Chi whom she would kill for, as a humble, graceful and calm woman who has also become a role model for her in changing her ways.

"I can shoot u for her I am me yea but I ve being emulating her calmness, respect, grace, humility and self control and esp her drama free life around someone special to my life and it like I do the person juju ."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Adusafowah who is also an actor then went on to pray for Chioma life, as well as her marriage.

"Mrs chioma david adeleke @thechefchi I pray for you . You will enjoy ur marriage and remember again, your attitude tot many that , social media platform is not a validation ground n u not replying any one tells all that, u re so matured to know , u can’t go down to the level of keypad frustrated depressed warriors that wish to ve ur Grace (thank you chi , we learnt ) . Aaaaa I love you & your hubby will love, care n respect you till eternity . your T's will land this year ❤️. Nothing is spoilt "

See the post below:

Reactions to Adusafowah's post

awopomaa:

"Still noa, u no get her attention? Sad"

verash2118:

"Your love for her is beyond everything, thanks dear."

essie.pepis:

"What’s all this Eii "

ujuonyekah2022:

"I don't think anyone Love's her the way I do, I so much love her, she is my role model, love of my life. I love her with everything in me. God will keep protecting and blessing her and for us too that love good thing chi for president ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

roseokpo:

". She is a real lady ❤️"

Davido finally pays Chioma's bride price in Imo state

Davido and his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi are set to throw the most anticipated wedding this year, according to new development.

In a post sighted online, a meeting was held with Chef Chi's family as Davido paid her bride price.

In the photo, several tubers of yam, drinks, and other items were spotted as Chioma's dad stood at the centre, coordinating it all.

Source: Legit.ng