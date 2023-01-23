Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Queen Mercy Atang is now a mother as she dropped a hint in a video recently

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel to show the moment her colleagues Nini and Saga visited her, bearing gifts

As Queen welcomed her friends, she mentioned that she was just trying to bathe her baby

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Queen Mercy Atang took netizens by surprise after she showed off her baby bump, announcing that she was about to become a mother.

From a statement in a video on her Instagram channel, Queen's beautiful baby has finally arrived.

Nini and Saga visited the latest mummy, Queen Photo credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Queen in the video, excitedly welcomed her friends and colleagues Nini and Saga as they came bearing huge adorable gifts for her child.

The reality star shared clips of the moments the duo spent with her as she excitedly expressed how happy she was to see them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija’s Queen holds private baby shower, shares video of moments from the beautiful event

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Queen Mercy Atang threw a baby shower and gender reveal party as she prepared to enter the realm of motherhood.

The reality star shared videos and photos from the private shower. The venue was well decorated with colourful and structured balloons as well as a cake.

The gender reveal balloon was a black one with both pink and blue inscriptions suggesting it was obviously either a boy or a girl.

On popping the balloon to reveal pink petals, Queen jumped and shouted for joy, as she would be having a girl soon.

The reality star who rocked two outfits for her special day, with the white dress elaborately and elegantly designed, disabled comments on her page.

Media personality Kiekie glows in pink for her baby's dedication party

Event host and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is popularly known as Kiekie, is one Nigerian fashionista who never fails to impress her fans.

For her baby's dedication party, the new mum made sure to slay in a classy style, opting for a traditional look.

Kiekie, who is also an actress, rocked a pink lace dress with puffy double sleeves and an illusion neckline with lace applique.

Source: Legit.ng