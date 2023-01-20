Beyoncé has been reportedly booked for over N10billion for a performance in Dubai for a private event

According to reliable sources, the American superstar will open the lush hotel, Atlantis The Royal

Reacting to the news, peeps shared mixed reactions, with some criticising the star while others said the huge booking fee is a win-win situation

Beyoncé's alleged $24 million (over N10 billion) booking fee for a Dubai private event has people talking.

Beyoncé's R414 million booking fee has netizens sharing mixed reactions on Twitter. Image: Kevin Mazur and Jon Kpoaloff

Source: UGC

According to Arabian Business, the singer will headline the grand opening of the lavish hotel Atlantis The Royal. The Spirit hitmaker will be paid $24 million, which is over N10 billion when converted into naira.

A tweet by @B7Album confirmed that has already started to rehearse for the lush event. The tweep shared a and claimed the superstar was rehearsing her smash hit Crazy in Love.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to Beyoncé headlining Dubai concert for over N10 billion

@DailyLoud spread the news on Twitter by sharing a post and peeps couldn't help but crack porta-potty jokes.

In 2022, Dubai was involved in a messy controversy when its wealthy male citizens were accused of disgusting acts. According to IOL, one of those strange acts involves some Dubai men paying Instagram influencers to def*cate on their faces.

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@elitecompany41 said:

"People think that this hotel is paying $24M for one performance but she’s essentially influencing and promoting for people to stay in that hotel for years to come. This is a long-term investment."

@lex_vel4 shared:

"We all know what happens in Dubai stays in Dubai."

@Siya_TshabalaIa posted:

"D*mn these Arab guys are so rich they can buy a billionaire's wife literally. That's next-level money."

@FatBoyChoji replied:

"We heard about those private Dubai parties."

@BoyCommentator commented:

"Arabs really swimming in cash."

@IDC__BRO wrote:

"Yea I don’t think she’s been hired for the type of “performance” you’re thinking."

@Mr_Ever_Happy added:

"I converted this money into my country's currency, but it's a budget for the whole ministry for a financial year."

Singer Wizkid shades Mr Jollof

Still in a related story about celebrities, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Wizkid took to social media with yet another indirect response to Mr Macaroni.

The Made in Lagos hitmaker pointed out how age doesn't;t translate into being smart and how he knows a lot of grown stupid people.

Wizkid's post sparked mixed reactions online with many saying Mr Jollof would respond.

Source: Briefly.co.za