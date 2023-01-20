Former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, will host the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5 for the third time

The South African-born comedian has stated that despite hosting the event numerous times, he is excited

Noah said some things are better seen live and the Grammys always deliver with their live performances

Trevor Noah has revealed why he returned to host the Grammy Awards for the third time. The hilarious comedian will host the 65th ceremony after successfully hosting in 2022 and 2021.

Trevor Noah says hosting the Grammys has made him discover artists he never knew. Image: Todd Owyoung and Kevin Mazur

Source: UGC

According to Entertainment SA, while sharing his excitement about hosting the show again, Noah got candid about some of the priceless moments he's had in the past as the master of ceremony for the Grammys. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Trevor said:

“So, you go to the Grammys, you know the artists you know and then you’ll discover artists who will change your life. They perform live in ways that you couldn’t have imagined.”

Trevor Noah's fans excited for his return as the Grammy Awards host for the third time

The former The Daily Show host made the announcement on his Twitter account at the end of 2022, saying:

"I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again! Tune in Sunday, Feb 5th on @CBS Thank you "

At the time, online peeps rushed to the comments section to congratulate Trevor and let him know that they will be watching the lush ceremony when it premieres.

@FabiolaLenz shared:

"For the third time consecutively. Well done Trevor."

@DJWinchester27x posted:

"Yessss!!! You’re so classy and cool! I will definitely be watching now."

@sofa_detective replied:

"Trevor got so big. It's such an important reminder to us South Africans to not limit our dreams and potential. Proud of you, Trevor."

@AdesegunAdeyem4 commented:

"Congrats from Nigeria. May your light continue to shine. Never dimming."

@UnniSankar also said:

"Can't think of a better host for #GRAMMYs."

@Zhabeth430 added:

"Shine bright like a diamond."

Source: Briefly.co.za