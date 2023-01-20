Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have welcomed another child and they have made sure that their fans are in the loop

The TV personality and her husband had announced they were having baby number three via social media months back

The couple has been very open on their pregnancy journey and when they lost their baby in 2020 Chrissy shared her devastation

Award-winning Musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third child.

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcome third child. Photo: John Legend.

Source: UGC

In 2020, Teigen and Legend lost their child, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

By sharing her pregnancy loss with the public, according to USA TODAY Teigen said she aimed to inspire women in similar circumstances.

In August 2022, the TV personality announced that she was pregnant nearly three years after their pregnancy loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote.

Teigen noted that she was scared to announce her pregnancy.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she said.

Everything was perfect and beautiful when she did.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long."

An addition to the Legend family!

They have welcomed a new member of the family and the parents were super excited to announce it.

Teigen wrote:

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier, daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section. We are in bliss."

John Legend admits relationship was tested after Chrissy's child loss

Celebrated singer and songwriter John Legend has revealed that the mis*carriage of his son Jack in November 2020 tested his relationship with Chrissy Teigen.

The couple had been looking forward to the birth of their third child, but sadly, the little one could not survive because of pregnancy complications.

In September 2020, Teigen shared a series of candid black-and-white photos of her and Legend in the hospital together immediately after the mis*carriage.

While the photos shared online provoked messages of support in some quarters, there was backlash from other people who thought it was inappropriate. A section of netizens even accused the two of staging them for sympathy.

Source: TUKO.co.ke