Skit maker Zicsaloma means serious business this year with the luxurious life he is living

The comedian took to his Instagram post to reveal that he just got a new car, his latest baby

Zicsaloma showed off his new black Benz as he posed with it while congratulatory messages flooded his page

For Zicsaloma, 2022 ended with him becoming a landlord, and just 19 days into 2023, he has acquired a Mercedes Benz.

The comedian made the announcement on his Instagram page as he shared photos showing off his 'new baby'.

Zic Saloma gets himself a new Benz Photo credit; @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

The skit maker also announced that he became a brand ambassador to the automobile shop that sold him his car.

"My New Baby from @fredaghe_autowheels . Daddy loves you. I am also glad to introduce myself as the newest brand ambassador to @fredaghe_autowheels , the most reliable luxury car brand in Naija."

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Zicsaloma

As expected, fans and colleagues of the comedian stormed his page with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for him.

Some people could not however help but wonder how Zicsaloma makes his money.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

trikytee:

"Lit!!!! Congratulations bro."

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Big congratulations my guy!!!"

ayrubber:

"Congratulations Zicsaloma "

monicafriday1

"Congratulations Z❤️more wins."

evaxalordiah:

"Now that’s a BABY!! If you need a Babysitter, please I recommend myself "

comedianebiye:

"Congratulations baba ! This whip na BEAST "

desmond_king_10:

"Where Una dey see money Choi congratulations nwanne."

luxurious_muller:

"Una never talk truth for this skit of a thing."

sharonofficial126:

"Na this skit making una take Dey get all this once so"

Zicsaloma: "I don’t admire being a 2nd class citizen in another man’s country”

Popular skit maker Zicsaloma made headlines following a lengthy statement he shared on the ‘japa’ trend.

Zicsaloma, who happens to be against relocation said that being a 2nd class citizen in another man’s country was not something he admired.

He added that the mass relocation from the country showed many have given up on the country. On his part, Zicsaloma said he still had faith in Nigeria and really wants young people to stay back and ensure the country works.

Source: Legit.ng