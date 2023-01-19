Award-winning rapper Cardi B has opened up about not leaving her hubby Offset in 2020 after filing for divorce

The 30-year-old said there was something Offset was doing that she did not like which pushed her to file for divorce

According to the Bodak Yellow rapper, filing for divorce was to teach her hubby a lesson even though she was sure she was leaving

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Cardi B has opened up about filing for divorce in 2020 and recanting after seeing her hubby had changed for her.

Cardi B disclosed she filed for divorce in 2020 to teach Offset a lesson. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B: We were not seeing eye-to-eye

According to The Insider, the 30-year-old award-winning rapper said that her husband Offset changed for her after she tried to end her marriage.

"Me and Offset, we were not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything," she said during an appearance on the premiere episode of The Jason Lee Show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cardi and Offset, who share two children, were secretly married in September 2017, but she filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in September 2020 amid allegations he had been unfaithful, according to People.

Cardi's divorce case against Offset was dismissed without prejudice just two months later after filing.

"I'm gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I'ma let him say it. I want him to say it because I feel like that's really part of his story. The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me," Cardi said.

She added that she wanted him to learn a lesson which was why she opted to end her marriage but was also glad that he chose to stay.

"I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave," she added.

Kardashians worried over Kanye West's new marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kardashian stars are worried about rapper Kanye West's new marriage.

According to reports, the reality stars are still skeptical about the Danda crooner's new union months after parting ways with Kim.

It was also reported that Kanye's new wife and Kim K have never been on good terms.

Source: TUKO.co.ke