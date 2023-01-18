Wizkid set the internet on fire after he announced he would be going on tour with Davido soon

Quite a number of fans were pleased with the announcement seeing as the singers have been tagged as enemies for years

Comedian Mr Jollof is however not pleased with the upcoming collaboration, and he made it known by calling out Wizkid for trying to use Davido

Wizkid in an Instagram story revealed he would be going on a joint tour with a colleague, David Adeleke aka Davido, after he completes his ongoing More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

Fans and even colleagues are looking up to the glorious moment, but comedian Mr Jollof looked at the announcement from another angle.

Mr Jollof calls out Wizkid for trying to shine via Davido Photo credit: @davido/@mr.jollof_/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his page, Jollof said he thinks Wizkid has lost it because the tour should have happened a long time ago when the ovation was high.

He continued by saying that Davido currently owns the music market and Wizkid's move looks like him trying to perch on OBo's wing to fly.

The comedian also insinuated that Wizkid is starting to look irrelevant in the industry hence the decision to attach himself to Davido.

"Na now day break ? @wizkidayo "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Jollof's video

prettymikeoflagos:

"‍♂️oMG after all the private Jet and things for Dubai, Jollof finally breaks silent as to what ur definition of a true Nigerian is #NeverTakenSides chai "

isrealdmw:

"WHAT'S DIS AGAIN ?"

its_tegadominic:

"Eeeeei God o, jollof this agenda will not agend o "

consciousnessofself:

"How many shows davido dun sell out in the last two years ? How many big shows davido dun headline since ? Check their two stats now then tell me which person candle dun quench , once una get small popularity for social media una go dey gba anyhow."

___omonzusi:

"Tour never start, fans dey throw stones "

tundewearitall:

"Enemy of peace."

oluwamade:

"Same wiz that took you on your first Dubai trip ever? Peoples!"

sari_supergal:

"It's the squeeking noises and bouncing of the car that got me. Maybe we'd take this seriously if he'd made this comment from the back seat of a maybach!"

Wizkid unfollows rverybody on Instagram

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid sparked emotions online as he unfollowed all his colleagues and other celebrity mates on Instagram.

Wizkid's cleansing of his social media page is coming just a day after it was reported that the singer had unfollowed Adekunle Gold and his female protege Tems.

One high-profile person who reacted to Wizkid's action was Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW.

