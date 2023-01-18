Kanye West's lawyers are struggling to reach him and now plan to use a newspaper advert to let him know they are no longer representing him

The Runaway hitmaker has apparently deactivated his phone, making it hard for people to contact him

The US rapper's supporters advised his lawyers to mail him or contact his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to contact him on their behalf

Kanye West is on everyone's lips again. The rapper has been keeping a low profile since the majority of his business partners and popular brands cut ties with him a few months back.

Now, the US artist-turned-businessman is back on the news after his legal team claimed they failed to reach him on several occasions. The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker has reportedly deactivated his phone.

Taking to Twitter, a verified handle with over 868k followers reports that one of Kanye West's lawyers said they now plan to buy a newspaper ad in order to pass their message to him. @DailyRapFacts added:

"His lawyer said they plan on buying a newspaper ad to let him know they’re no longer representing him."

Kanye West's supporters advise his lawyers to send him a mail

Peeps took to the account's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the superstar's lawyers' plan. Some suggested that they should just mail him instead of buying ad space in a newspaper.

@Steve_Allen25 wrote:

"Just contact Kim to contact Ye."

@fukktheclubup said:

"Why will they no longer be representing him?"

@yeeeeesirski commented:

"Odd of them to believe Ye reads the newspaper."

@RoadsterRyan asked:

"They can't mail that to him?"

@bobthomasvisor wrote:

"That means they’re fired."

@lASTKINGMOLINO added:

"Lmao, man said imma make y'all leave me alone."

