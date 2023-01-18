Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, the 33-year-old young man who allegedly stole American rapper Meek Mill's iPhone, has been granted bail

Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa, the young man who allegedly stole American rapper Meek Mill's iPhone 14 Pro Max has officially been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nuhu Sule was granted bail for allegedly stealing Meek Mill's iPhone. Photo Source: @GhPoliceService @joynewsontv

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, he was granted a bail worth GH¢15,000 (N573,722) with two sureties and with him still facing stealing charges, he will reappear on February 6, 2023.

The court was presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, and he stated that the sureties must be public servants as part of the bail conditions.

The young man who is said to be 33 years old and a scrap dealer by profession, allegedly stole the rapper's iPhone on December 29, 2022, the night of Day 1 of the Afro Nation Concert.

Police arrest young man who stole Meek Mill's iPhone

Meanwhile, the police arrested the suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

The police also mentioned in a statement that they were able to retrieve Meek Mill's iPhone as well from the suspect.

After the arrest, the Service stated that the suspect would go through the due process of the law.

However, the American rapper, after knowing about the arrest, hinted that he did not want anyone going to jail because of an iPhone.

Source: YEN.com.gh