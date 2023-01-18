Singer Dunsin Oyekan has challenged confused Christians who listen to both gospel and secular songs

Dunsin Oyekan said the confidence of those affected baffles him as they insist they are unapologetically children of God

He went on to cite an example of how some supposed Christians would listen to a song by Nathaniel Bassey after listening to Asake

Popular gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan is trending on social media over a funny comment he made about those who listen to secular and gospel artists.

Oyekan, during a ministration, said such people were living in a confused state as there was no way they could hear from God.

Dunsin Oyekan says those listening to gospel and secular songs are confused. Credit: @dunsinoyekan @asakemusic

In his words:

“At the end of the year, when people were tagging some of us for their Spotify, Apple review for the year, and the people they listen to, you will see one secular musician. And then you will see Nathaniel Bassey. I’d say what is he doing there?

"Your confidence baffles me, how will you hear God, you are living in a confused state. Someone is telling you as it is with the world, another is telling you how it is with God, which one do you want to pick. Nathaniel Bassey does it for me but you just played brother Asake. And you are bold to share it online. Sometimes I look at their profile some of them will write unapologetically a child of God.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Dunsin Oyekan's comment

See some of the reactions below:

kcemenike:

"If Christianity were only by the music we listen to, I would be in the category of Moses the Prophet. The level of sacrifice required, apart from losing your attraction to any music that is not psalms/hymns/spiritual songs ehn, is very high Make GOD dey help person abeg."

reubensohomagbe:

"Music have different genres, you can choose to listen to verities depending on your mood. I don’t understand his take. Cos if we apply this logic to movies, then it gets complicated. You shouldn’t be seeing mission impossible focus on mount zion movies."

victoronyokere:

"Should Christians not listen to Asake and the likes? I’m honestly asking."

Source: Legit.ng