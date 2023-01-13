Shatta Michy was interviewed by legendary Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, and she made a revelation regarding her relationship with Shatta

According to Michy, even though she and Shatta broke up four years ago, his influence was still relevant in her life and recalled a hilarious experience

Shatta Wale's ex-fiancee said a waiter screamed Shatta Wale's catchphrase "paah, paah, paah" at her while she was on a date with another man

Shatta Wale's ex-fiancée, Shatta Michy, has made an interesting revelation regarding her relationship with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Michy speaks on her relationship with Shatta Wale. Photo Source: manual photography on Instagram, Michy =gh

Source: UGC

In an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show, the actress and socialite recounted some hilarious memories that showed Shatta Wale's name and influence were permanently imprinted on her life despite them being broken up for four years.

She recalled an interesting event that ensued between herself and a waiter at a restaurant. Michy said she was on a date with a man when the waiter that served them suddenly blurted out Shatta Wale's catchphrase "paah, paah, paah".

She said she immediately told the waiter not to do that since she was with someone. The actress revealed that she finds herself in such situations more often than not because of her ties to Shatta Wale.

According to her, she has tried to stop people from referring to her by the name Shatta Michy but her attempts have proven futile. Michy says she has now made peace with the reality that the name Shatta has come to stay.

Fans Admire Shatta Michy's Maturity

Constance Nomah commented:

"I love the fact that Michy always appreciate shatta for the good things he’s done for her and I really respect her for that paaa."

Kingsley Opoku wrote:

"Michy is a very brilliant girl and she has really spoken well about this interview."

bismark addai also said:

"Wow, Michy is really speaking from the heart. This shows she's a matured woman. That's great go high woman."

Source: YEN.com.gh