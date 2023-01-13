Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Whitemoney became popular on the show because of his love for the kitchen

Surprisingly, the reality star decided to pursue music instead of the food business everyone was rooting for him for

Just recently, Whitemoney shared a hilarious advert as he finally introduced his food business to his numerous fans

For BBNaija lovers, once they hear the name Whitemoney, the first thing they remember is how the reality star took over the kitchen during their Shine Ya Eye season.

After first pursuing music, Whitemoney has finally listened to numerous Nigerians and started his own kitchen.

In a video sighted online, the reality star did a hilarious advert for his 'Whitemoneypartyjollof".

He made sure to reiterate that his food business is beter than other because the response and delivery is swift.

The reality star also gave fans a glimpse of what they would be getting when they order food from his kitchen.

"Food at speed of a CLICK!!!!A pack of @whitemoneypartyjollof is the surest way to make your day better. Order, Enjoy & Tell People your plug is the bestest 24hrs Available. Delivery anywhere in Lagos & Abuja."

Nigerians react to Whitemoney's video

mizsthicknesz:

"The plantain looks juicy "

alexdiva1:

"Even the way ur people respond on WhatsApp very fast not like others."

starboyhighdee_:

"Hope say na you cook am before I place order "

vincentloveth:

"Na now you come, no be those songs you go they produce "

yarnstaswitch:

" the next time I'm in town, I'm coming to chop this...... looks yummy."

gloriaezihe:

"If it's not white money party jollof it can't be anything else "

pythagoraxgmedia:

"This business should have been the first thing after you left Bbn."

ebony.c69:

"Otamiemie jollof is always ready to serve better."

2.delos:

"Yes, party jollof wey go havard❤️❤️"

Whitemoney bags chieftaincy title in Lagos

Ex-BBNaija winner, Whitemoney added another feather to his hat with a new chieftaincy title.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the season 7 star shared the great news with fans after the Igbo speaking community in Lagos conferred on him the title of Ngwu Ndigbo, meaning the pride of Igbos.

The reality show star then shared a video showing the great festivities that accompanied his title as a big party was thrown to celebrate him.

