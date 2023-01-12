To kick off the year, Bovi has given Nigerians his price list, so everyone knows what they are signing up for by having him at their events

The comedian who didn't disclose the currency is charging as high as 200k for end of the year jokes

Bovi also made sure to warn people not to book him for burial jokes while they are having a wedding

Popular comedian Bovi is not playing with his money this year and to drive his point home, the comedian dropped his latest price list.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the comedian announced that his burial jokes will now cost 50, while his wedding and birthday jokes go for 100k and 70k respectively.

Bovi stirs reactions with price list Photo credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

The most expensive joke on the list, end of year will cost 200k while product launch is billed at 150k.

Bovi didn't specify the currency of his list but made it clear that if he is booked for s burial and he finds out the event is a wedding, he would tell burial jokes regardless.

"If you book me for burial and I get there to find out it’s your wedding, I’d crack jokes about your future burial."

See the post below;

Nigerians react to Bovi's list

freddieleonard:

"K. as in USD$ abi?"

lawrence_emareyo:

"…you no specify currency oooo."

bigiano:

"Naming ceremony how much last ?"

mr.jollof_:

"In what Currency Bishop ?"

igodye_:

"Na b say up coming Na sweet or cigar dem go buy for dem if Bovi can charge this amount... no need to pay dem."

cbaby_christy:

"still expensive"

mc_ichie:

"Boss What of family problem jokes "

therealfemi:

"Did you just make this up"

hawtmoe:

"Very affordable, I no dey celebrate any one but rate to book you for “ just appearance” uko

irenejob:

" what a man. My only problem with you is too much wisdom "

Source: Legit.ng