Lady Du has revealed that while her music is popular in South Africa, it is also performing well on international stages

The Umlando hitmaker shared a screenshot of the digital music platform streams her tracks received, and she was surprised to see the United States among the top countries

After seeing the post, South African peeps expressed their admiration for the star in the comments

Lady Du is overjoyed after checking her digital music platform stream count. According to a screenshot she shared, she received over 900 000 streams from the United States.

Lady Du received over 10 million music streams from South Africa. Image: @ladydu_sa

Taking to Twitter, the Umlando hitmaker expressed surprise that her music is doing better in the United States than in the United Kingdom, where she does the majority of her international promotion.

"I’m sooo shocked that America streams my music a lot more than the UK the way I’ve been touring the uk. Also Nigeria is doing the most so happy to have collaborated with a lot of Nigerian artists on my album. SA thank you "

Fans congratulates Lady Du for receiving 900K music streams from the USA

Peeps said Lady Du surely deserves the streams because her incredible music serves as proof that she excels at producing the best Amapiano tracks.

@Masonic_Hustler said:

"Big ups, keep growing, and keep flying the flag."

@matlhole shared:

"Population of the UK is around 1/5 of the USA. In essence, you are far more successful in the UK than in the US."

@Elle_411 posted:

"Your sound and lyrics are so unique."

@Official_Monawa replied:

"Wawa keep shining."

@NMaepa3 commented:

"Amapiano is global. This is amazing."

@FighterDie wrote:

"Pusha sisters pusha."

@LootDem reacted:

"Love your verse and your part of the visuals on Umlando. It's when I knew you are a force."

