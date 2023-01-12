Efia Odo was at the premises of Media General, one of Ghana's leading media companies and she was approached by a journalist to answer 10 general knowledge questions

Before Efia began answering the questions, she twirled and flaunted a new tattoo she had gotten on her back recently

The pretty socialite was asked a wide range of questions about geography, politics, relationships and more which she struggled to answer

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, socialite and musician, Efia Odo, got folks laughing after she struggled to answer some general knowledge questions.

Efia Odo struggles To Answer General Knowledge Questions Source: Efia Odo on Facebook, TV3 on Instagram

Source: UGC

Efia Odo was at the premises of Media General, one of Ghana's biggest media companies. While standing outside, a journalist approached Efia and asked if she was willing to answer 10 general knowledge questions.

The confident actress agreed wholeheartedly. She twirled out of excitement and showed off a new tattoo she had gotten recently. The questions started flowing in and Efia Odo was on the hot seat.

The first question was regarding which currency Egyptians use. Efia was perplexed by the question and mentioned "Egypt Currency" as her answer. She burst into laughter when the journalist informed her the answer was wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Efia mentioned Afadjato as the tallest mountain in Africa and referred to Nigeria as the country west of Ghana. She also had no clue which country was south of Ghana. Efia was, however, able to get the full meaning of Washington DC right.

These are the highlights of the 10 questions Efia Odo was asked. See the full video below.

Efia Odo Gets Teased By Social Media Users

elikemass30bg said:

Who else realized she was trying to speak us & Uk accent ‍♂️

nanaquarhblinkd wrote:

She is very good just that she was not thinking deep if she has than she will get all correct

Majid Michel moves wife to tears with birthday surprise

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel celebrated his wife Virna Michel‘s birthday with a lovely surprise party.

Walking into the hall, Virna had no idea that the room was filled with family members and close friends.

She ran through the other end of the exit door the moment she saw her loved ones take out their phones to record her as they shouted happy birthday in the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh