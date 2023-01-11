Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has flaunted his handsome son, Ty on social media

In the carousel post on his verified Instagram page, Ty was wrapped in his father's arms and in another post, they tried making hand gestures

The adorable moments have sparked massive reactions on social media as many admire little Ty and the resemblance he shares with his father

Celebrated Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has shared an adorable photo on social media which captures a memorable father and son moment.

James Gardiner and his lovely son Ty. Photo Source: @jamesgardinergh

Source: Instagram

In the photo, he and his son whom he calls Ty were captured rocking similar hairstyles. Their hairdo was styled such that from the top to the midsection was styled in stitch braids and held in a ponytail.

The sides of their head were given a neat trim with their edges neatly shaped to perfection.

In the first frame of the photo, Ty was wrapped in his father's arms as his father beamed with smiles. It looks like Ty is camera shy as he was captured looking away from the camera.

In the second frame, father and son were seated on the staircase as they made hand gestures which Ty struggled to make as he looked at his fingers trying to mimic his father.

Reactions as James Gardiner drops adorable photo

Meanwhile, many netizens have gushed over the memorable father-and-son photo of James Gardiner and his son, Ty, as they shower them with sweet compliments.

gloriaosarfo said:

Oh WoW Nice one ❤❤

roselyn_ngissah remarked:

Eeeeeeeih ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ see Ty ooo

eddienartey said:

Ty is a grown Soooulja now. ❤️

iamefaiwara commented:

Twins

chynwakanma remarked:

Cute

missbuttyqueen_74 said:

Is he your son ? I thought I was gon be the first woman to carry your baby in my womb ☹️, but it’s all good nothing spoil he's still our son I will cherish him with everything ❤️❤️.

