Any post by actor Yul Edochie and his first wife May sparks reactions with many calling out Edochie for messing up his home

The filmmaker had earlier shared a post where he gave tips on how to stay happy in life, a video that infuriated many

Shortly after, May flaunted her kids in a video and advised people to get happy but never hurt others in the process

Yul Edochie sparked reactions on social media with a video telling Nigerians how to stay happy in life.

According to the actor, gratitude for what one has is the key to remaining happy and content.

Yul Edochie wife and his kids Photo credit: @yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

The actor's first wife May in a post also made a comment about happiness as she showed off her four kids with three of them towering above her already.

"Happy new week fam! Count your blessings….Be happy but never hurt others in the process….Stay positive….Breathe, trust in God and see what happens….❤️❤️❤️ from the squad @danielleyuledochie @zaneyuledochie and the big boys."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

bensonokonkwo:

"Super blessed Queen May"

chiamakanwokeukwu:

"You are super blessed "

abigail_ansawaa_bentil:

"Never hurt others in the process is the key word. May God comfort you queen."

egyptluna:

"May you live long enough for you to enjoy the fruits of your labor"

mencashmere_by_mosun:

"I just wonder why someone would leave all these for someone else abandoned project and second hand‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ it can’t be oju lasan, Na juju biko."

symply_val1:

"Wetin man do man ehhh. After all these beautiful kids "

joycedivine4life:

"See such a beautiful family man abandoned for another woman "

engr.patrick2021:

"Person wey get this kind blessed family, still go pregnant fairly used.. Na wa o."

iamlorreta:

"Amazing people, how can Yul go from this to buying pampers?"

Source: Legit.ng