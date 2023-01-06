Popular American Comedian Dave Chapelle Confesses That American Rapper Jay-Z Has Houses in Ghana
- The confessions of American rapper Dave Chapelle that celebrated rap legend Jay-Z has houses in Ghana have surprised many
- Dave Chappelle recently arrived in Ghana in grand style ahead of the Black Star Line Festival to headline a conversation with Chance The Rapper
- Several netizens reacted to the news of Jay-Z's houses in Ghana and took to social media to share their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Ghanaian celebrity Giovani Caleb shared on his Twitter page that Dave Chappelle confessed to Jay-Z having properties in Ghana.
Dave added that Jay-Z showed him pictures of his houses in Ghana to prove that he was telling the truth.
Dave Chappelle arrived in Ghana on January 3, 2023, for the Black Star Line Festival which is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2023. The event will feature performances from several artists such as Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest among others.
Netizens react to the news of Jay-Z's properties in Ghana
Several netizens were baffled to hear about Jay-Z's properties in Ghana. Legit.ng compiles some reactions below.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
@Boss__utd said:
Kyer3 s3 the Ghana di3 we the self acclaimed citizens di3 eno be wanna own oo cos
Nii_jet_lee commented:
Am even afraid mpo, this Ghana our beloved country is for foreigners, nice one Jay-Z
@sheshoaa remarked:
Was it part of the comedy or he was serious when he said that? For a comedian, you may never know...
Nana Kwame Yeboah Aroza added:
I heard this story sometime back. I actually hope it is true
Dave Chappelle arrives in Ghana, given cultural welcome at Kotoka airport
In a related story, Legit.ng wrote about how multi-award-winning American comedian Dave Chappelle received a warm greeting at the airport when he arrived in Ghana for the Black Star Line Festival.
December in Ghana: Charlamagne tha God, Letitia Wright, Meek Mill, other celebs from abroad who visited the motherland
In a video, the famous comedian can be seen grinning with joy as he attempts to mimic the dancing steps of the ethnic dancers at the airport.
Many Ghanaians have welcomed him and wished him a wonderful stay in the country.
Source: YEN.com.gh