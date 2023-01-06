The confessions of American rapper Dave Chapelle that celebrated rap legend Jay-Z has houses in Ghana have surprised many

Dave Chappelle recently arrived in Ghana in grand style ahead of the Black Star Line Festival to headline a conversation with Chance The Rapper

Several netizens reacted to the news of Jay-Z's houses in Ghana and took to social media to share their thoughts

Ghanaian celebrity Giovani Caleb shared on his Twitter page that Dave Chappelle confessed to Jay-Z having properties in Ghana.

Dave added that Jay-Z showed him pictures of his houses in Ghana to prove that he was telling the truth.

Jay-Z owns houses in Ghana. Photo credit: Vogue and apartments.com.gh

Dave Chappelle arrived in Ghana on January 3, 2023, for the Black Star Line Festival which is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2023. The event will feature performances from several artists such as Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest among others.

Netizens react to the news of Jay-Z's properties in Ghana

Several netizens were baffled to hear about Jay-Z's properties in Ghana. Legit.ng compiles some reactions below.

@Boss__utd said:

Kyer3 s3 the Ghana di3 we the self acclaimed citizens di3 eno be wanna own oo cos

Nii_jet_lee commented:

Am even afraid mpo, this Ghana our beloved country is for foreigners, nice one Jay-Z

@sheshoaa remarked:

Was it part of the comedy or he was serious when he said that? For a comedian, you may never know...

Nana Kwame Yeboah Aroza added:

I heard this story sometime back. I actually hope it is true

Dave Chappelle arrives in Ghana, given cultural welcome at Kotoka airport

In a related story, Legit.ng wrote about how multi-award-winning American comedian Dave Chappelle received a warm greeting at the airport when he arrived in Ghana for the Black Star Line Festival.

In a video, the famous comedian can be seen grinning with joy as he attempts to mimic the dancing steps of the ethnic dancers at the airport.

Many Ghanaians have welcomed him and wished him a wonderful stay in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh