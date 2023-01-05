Host of popular entertainment show The Breakfast Club Charlamagne Tha God met Ghana's Stonebwoy and it was all pure bliss

In the video, they hugged as they beamed with laughter. They were later captured exchanging contacts at the event

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaian fans urge Charlemagne to host Stonebwoy on his show

A video of American media personality Charlamagne Tha God and Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy meeting for the first time has melted many hearts on social media.

Charlamagne Tha God and Stonebwoy. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The co-host of iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club was elated to meet Stonebwoy as they gave each other a manly hug and a handshake as they beamed with laughter in the video.

Meeting at a SilverFox event, the two had a brief conversation where Stonebwoy hinted that he would be in New York City for a concert.

Charlemagne then urged Stonebwoy to pass through the Breakfast Club when he gets the chance. They then went ahead to exchange contacts.

Netizens' reactions after spotting a video where Charlamagne tha God met Stonbwoy

reggierockstone711 said:

KINGS

funghana_ commented:

I love the way he introduced Stonebwoy

semex25 stated:

Ghana has become the main hub for December enjoyment

asa_darko said:

Uncle charla better talk about his trip to Ghana

africanwaistline remarked:

I hope to see him on Breakfast club, that will really push him here in the US

koffi_riichiie_stackz stated:

One thing Ghanaians gonna do make you feel at home.. I hope when our artist goes to the states the treat them the same

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy will be performing in New York City on March 3, 2023, at the Palladium Times Square. The concert is dubbed My Homeland Concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh