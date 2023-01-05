Fridah Kajala confirmed her breakup with Harmonize on Friday, December 9, and admitted that she made many mistakes

Interestingly enough, the Bongo singer has introduced his new girlfriend in charming photos in less than a month

The photos depicted Harmonize having lovey-dovey moments with his new fiancee identified as Feza Kessy

Tanzanian singer Rajab Abdul, popularly known as Harmonize, has introduced his new lover.

Harmonize shares lovey-dovey moments with his new girlfriend. Photo: Harmonize.

Source: Instagram

The singer shared loved-up photos of him with his new girlfriend on social media.

This comes barely three weeks after the Bongo star broke up with actress Fridah Kajala.

Harmonize enjoys fun moments with new bae

The loved-up photos depicted Harmonize and his new lover relishing beautiful moments at the beach.

Harmonize was rocking a short and was shirtless while the beauty donned a lovely white swimwear.

He introduced her as Feza Kessy, a renowned female artiste in Tanzania.

"No mara waaa!!!!!!! @fezakessy ❤️❤️," the singer wrote.

Fans react to Harmonize's post

being_amira:

"Umesema hauna time ya kuoga unarudi soko ulivyo??!"

twetwe.markd:

"Only legends can understand sometimes you can look like you are a fool because of the people who surround you. I respect you Konde have a nice couple."

b.boyyusuph:

"Atuna muda."

beckymboya8:

"Mapema ndio best ,,,,konde genge tuna songa kama injili ya Yesu."

Why Kajala dumped Harmonize again

Diamond Platnumz's owned Wasafi Media presenter made sensational claims after Harmonize broke up with Kajala.

Diva tha Bause allegedly claimed that Harmonize impregnated his side chick and had been busted with the unnamed woman.

According to Nation, Kajala and Harmonize's split was inevitable as cheating allegations rocked their union.

Diva tha Bause said:

“The lady is five months pregnant. When he was caught talking on the phone, he froze. Secondly, he was caught with a lady, red-handed.”

Source: TUKO.co.ke