Radio and TV personality Mark Pilgrim is officially off the market as he recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Andrienne Watkins

In several Instagram posts, Mark has opened up about how Andrienne has been such a supportive partner to him as he continues his battle with cancer

The legendary Radio DJ was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer last year in June 2022 and he has been in and out of hospital since

Mark Pilgrim recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself after popping the big question to his now-fiancé, Andrienne Watkins.

In a separate post, the radio DJ shared that he has dedicated an entire video to Andrienne as he documented his cancer journey.

Mark Pilgrim gets engaged while battling cancer. Image: @markpilgrimza

Source: UGC

He wrote:

"In my latest video, I pay tribute to Adrienne, who is #MadeStrong and stands alongside me every single day on my journey to health."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mark was released from the hospital a few days ago after a 64-day stay. Opening up on Instagram, he said he went through seven procedures and lost almost 15kg.

He also shared that he still has a tube coming out his side and will have a home nurse looking after him as he recovers. He added:

"But nothing beats the healing power of being home with loved ones, doggies, the fresh air and the garden. ✨"

People took to the comments section to react. Here are a few reactions.

@debra_laventhal said:

"Hope you go from strength to strength. All the best to you and your family for 2023. God bless you with His healing powers."

@gman74_ wrote:

"I know you will never see yourself in the way that I have written here, but just know that I see it in you every single day you post. It’s why you deserve the world. Because you change it. Will always Love your positivity and strength. Love G-Man."

@makebelieve.co:

"Huge congratulations ✨ I am super super happy for you both."

Rapper Ikechukwu opens up about his health struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Nigerian rap musician, Ikechukwu, left many feeling concerned after opening up about his health challenges.

The rapper during a recent IG live session with media personality Daddy Freeze revealed that he has been hospitalized for a while.

Ikechukwu said a part of his body is also not functional and he isn't the same hyperactive individual people know.

Source: Briefly.co.za