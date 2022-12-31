Carter Efe loves Wizkid so much that he dedicated a whole song to drive his point home

The singer has been trolled several times about how he has no access to the Grammy award-winning singer despite his loyalty

Wizkid held in concert on December 30, and Carter to the joy of many, finally got to meet his idol

Fans will go to different lengths to prove their loyalty and love to their favourite celebrities,

Nigerian singer Carter Efe dropped a single Machala in honour of his idol Wizkid and it was almost an instant hit.

Nigerians celebrate Carter Efe as he meets Wizkid Photo credit: @acrterefe/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

On social media, Carter would refuse to let any insult to Wizkid slide even though he has never seen the singer in person.

After months of trolling, Carter ended 2022 on a high note as he finally got to meet the Bad To Me crooner at his concert in Lagos on December 30.

He shared a video of how Wizkid pulled him closer for a hug when he walked up to him backstage.

An elated Efe wrote:

'Began the Year Believing, Ending the year Achieving.Baba hug meThis is a snippet of next year. CHARIS. God bless you @godson45.'

Nigerians celebrate with Carter Efe

fatherdmw55:

"E don happen lol ❤️"

zlatan_ibile:

"CHARIS one week you no go baff."

gossipmilltv:

"We did it!!! Where all the people wey be they talk say we dey chase clout??? Say wizkid no go ever answer us??? ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

berri_tiga:

"My boy. We did it ❤️"

officialmayorspeaks:

"Finally, please no baff for 2 weeks at least oo."

tapzzed14:

"You spoke it into existence plus hardwork #charis."

lolade_okusanya:

"FinallyYou did it Carter!"

Carter Efe drags Ruger for allegedly tagging Wizkid’s album ‘noise'

Machala crooner Carter Efe would have dragged his colleague Ruger for filth on social media if Wizkid had not intervened.

Apparently, Ruger had tagged Wizkid's new album More Love Less Ego 'noise', and it did not go down well Efe, who is a staunch Wizkid believer.

During an Instagram live session with Ruger, Carter made it known that his daddy, Wizkid called him and told him not to drag Ruger.

