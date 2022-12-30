US rapper Meek Mill is already having fun after arriving in Ghana Ahead of the 2022 Afro Nation festival

The rapper went on a bike ride with a pretty young lady whose behaviour has left many Ghanaians wondering

In their video, the lady was spotted doing everything possible to hide her face from being captured by the camera

American rapper Meek Mill arrived in Accra on Wednesday, December 28, ahead of his performance at the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

The rapper, known in private life as Robert Rihmeek Williams, seems to be enjoying life in Accra like he has been staying here for a long time.

A few hours upon his arrival, the 35-year-old rapper has been spotted going on a biking expedition on the streets of Accra.

Meek Mill went on a bike ride with a pretty young lady Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @swtichfocus

Meek Mill showed some serious riding skills on a quad bike with a lady sitting behind him.

Lady riding on bike with US rapper Meek Mill hides face

While riding with the American rapper, the young lady could be visibly seen trying to hide her face from the camera.

Apart from covering her head with a scarf, the lady was clinging to Meek Mill's back and swerved the camera in a bid to stop it from fully capturing her face.

Watch below for the video as shared on Instagram by @switchfocus:

Ghanaians wonder why Meek Mill's biking girl hid her face

The video has stirred reactions among Ghanaians on social media with many wondering why the lady was hiding her face.

_kelgray said:

"Buh why de girl dey hide ein face,sesei obi girl oo."

paah_qwesii said:

Sombro en serious girl dy meek en back see how she cover en face don’t fear women and see

sam_spyces said:

So why has the girl on meek’s bike been hiding in all the videos??

lamah1285 said:

The girl way dey meek ein back don't want his boy to see her so she hide face girls

mawuena_jennie said:

Why is covering her face is she not proud of her work

realnanakofi said:

Obi serious gf by now…but I trust my Ghana people dey will use her back take locate en front cox the coverUp sick roff!!!

Meek Mill's phone stolen in Ghana

Popular American rapper, Meek Mill’s phone got stolen in Ghana as he visited the country for the Afro Nation show.

The music star who was in the West African country for the event appeared to be having a great time before his device was pickpocketed.

He had been sharing fun videos on his page from his Ghana experience and even noted in one of the posts that he will have to get a house in the country.

However, Meek’s fun experience seemed to be tainted after he was pickpocketed and his phone was stolen from him.

